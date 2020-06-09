Atascadero City Council 6.09.2020

Atascadero city council meets tonight in a virtual meeting. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00.

The council will get a report on Covid 19 issues from mayor Heather Moreno and city manger Rachelle Rickard.

The council will also discuss assessments for Apple Valley assessment district, de Anza estates assessment district, and Woodridge (Las Lomas) assessment district for improvements related to landscape, drainage and lighting.

Again, you can hear the meeting live on KPRL beginning at 6:00 this evening.