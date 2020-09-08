Atascadero City Council 9.08.2020

The Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The council will get a report on Covid-19 from the mayor and the city manager. Both mayor Heather Moreno and city manager Rachelle Rickard are certified public accountants. There will also be an opportunity for public comments on the coronavirus issue.

The council will also discuss development impact fees for accessory dwelling units.

No public hearings are scheduled at tonight’s meeting.

You can hear tonight’s virtual city council meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00 this evening. Or you can watch the meeting live on slo-span.org, Spectrum Cable channel 20 in Atascadero.