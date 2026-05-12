Atascadero City Council Holding Sewer Rate Increase Hearing 05.12.2026

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tonight starting at 6.

Tonight the city will hold a proposition 218 majority protest hearing for its proposed increase to wastewater rates. The city reviewed wastewater rates increases in March, and administered a proposition 218 protest process, sending out the proposed increase to all property owners connected to the city’s municipal sanitary sewer system. The increases amount to about $10.00 for single family monthly rates.

If the city does not receive a majority protest vote against the rate increases, then the city council can approve the proposition, effective on or after July 1st. The rate increase is due to rising energy and maintenance costs, and a need to upgrade and/or replace wastewater facilities and infrastructure.

The city will also hold a public hearing to increase its service fees by about 3.21% in order to maintain cost recovery.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.