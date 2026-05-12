Community Outreach Events For North River Road Multiuse Trail 05.12.2026

2026 05 11 N River Trail Outreach

Two community outreach events for this week have been scheduled for the class 1 multi-use North River Road Trail.

It is a key piece of the city’s “long-term ‘grand loop’ vision, a planned network of connected trails, sidewalks, bike facilities, and recreational corridors to create safer and more accessible active transportation routes throughout Paso Robles.” The project for north river road is currently in the design phase.

The second outreach event will be tomorrow from 5 to 8 pm at the Cuesta college north county campus library. Community members unable to attend either event are also encouraged to fill out an online survey, found on the city’s website.