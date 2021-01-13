Atascadero City Council Meeting 1.13.2021

Atascadero City Council introduced to the city’s new police chief at their virtual meeting last night. Masterson came to Atascadero from King City. Atascadero City Manager Rachelle Rickard told the council last night that King City had some corruption in the police department, which Chief Masterson cleaned up during his tenure.

Masteson’s family accompanied him to the swearing in ceremony. His two young children pinned the Atascadero Chief’s Badge on him. Chief Masterson says he’s glad to be in Atascadero, Chief Masterson attended two meetings last night. He virtually attended meetings in King City and Atascadero. He’s wrapping up his duties in King City as he transitions to Atascadero.

The Atascadero City Council watched a video presentation which is part of the outreach to get people involved in deciding how to spend revenue generated from Measure D-20, the new 1% sales tax in the city.

The city is conducting a series of meetings to inform citizens about city services and solicit their input.