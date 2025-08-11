County Elections Office to Celebrate National Poll Worker Recruitment Day 8.11.2025

The county clerk-recorder’s office announced they will celebrate National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Tuesday, August 12th.

This national day of action, according to the clerk-recorder’s office, encourages people to get involved in democracy and their community by serving as precinct workers.

The county elections office is currently preparing for a potential special election this November; clerk-recorder Elaina Cano says they are likely to find out by August 22nd if there will be an election.

Poll workers play an essential, vital role in maintaining election accessibility, and are typically the face of local elections.

For details about becoming a pollworker, visit: slovote.com/pollworkers.