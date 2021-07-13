Atascadero City Council Meeting 7.13.2021

Tonight, Atascadero city council will discuss pickle ball. The issue is a $240 thousand dollar project to build pickle ball courts at Colony park. The city received a $30,000 donation from the Atascadero Pickle Ball Club.

Tonight’s construction award is an expenditure of $173 thousand dollars for the courts.

The city council will also discuss the Del Rio Ranch general plan, zoning map and specific plan amendments.

The meeting can be heard live here on KPRL beginning at six this evening.

According to the agenda, the meeting will not be physically open to the public.