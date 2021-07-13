In Sports 7.13.2021

Team USA loses another basketball game. The team of NBA All Stars preparing for the Olympic games. Yesterday, they lose to Australia 91-83 in a game played in Las Vegas. Over the weekend, Nigeria beat Team USA.

The NBA All Stars are now 0-2 against international competition.

Australia was led by Joe Ingles, who plays with the Utah Jazz. He had 17 points. After the game he said, “We walked into this game expecting to win and that’s what we did.”

To quote Michael Jordan,

“Talent wins games. Teamwork and intelligence wins championships.”