Police Chief Bob Masterson & Homelessness 7.13.2021

Homelessness in the north county. The issue took on a new face after a fight among several homeless people during broad daylight in the downtown area of Atascadero.

Atascadero police chief Bob Masterson has spent a lot of time researching the homeless issue since taking over as chief this year. Atascadero police chief Bob Masterson.

It’s a national issue, but manifesting most dramatically in California where the weather allows people to sleep outdoors in creek and river beds.

It’s an issue that is not going away. But people like Chief Masterson are trying to find ways to help smaller communities deal with a very large problem in California.