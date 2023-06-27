Atascadero City Council Meeting Tonight 06.27.2023

The Atascadero city council will be conducting its regular meeting today at 6 in the evening.

Items on its agenda include a sewer service charge added to property tax rolls for 2023-2024, and an agreement with Astound Broadband for the city’s broadband internet expansion plan.

Earlier this month, the city council approved a 90 thousand dollar contract to develop a plan for expanding fast and reliable internet to underserved areas in Atascadero.

You can attend the meeting in person in the council hall chambers, or listen right here on KPRL at 6.