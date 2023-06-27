Cal Fire Encourages Safety as 4th of July Approaches 06.27.2023

With the fourth of July holiday around the corner, state fire officials are stressing the dangers and consequences of using illegal fireworks. Be sure to celebrate responsibly this fourth of July.

Before purchasing fireworks, make sure they are permitted where you live. Out-of-state fireworks are illegal in California without a license.

Cal Fire encourages community members to attend local fireworks show, leaving it to the experts. Acting California state fire marshal Daniel Berlant says fireworks caused over 25 million dollars in property loss in 2022.

You can learn more fireworks safety tips at: readyforwildfire.org.