Emergency Repair of Cayucos Pier For 4 Weeks 10.28.2025

The county public works department announced they have begun emergency repair of the Cayucos pier.

For the next four weeks, the pier will be undergoing repairs, and will be closed 7 am to 11 am Monday to Friday. After 11 am and on weekends, the pier will be open to public access. This is to remove and relocate the 15 foot section of the pier that is currently projecting off the end of the pier, as a result of 2024 winter storms damage.

Hartzell General Engineering contractor from Cayucos will be conducting the repairs, with the nearly $120 thousand project funded through the county’s insurance, and the federal emergency management agency.