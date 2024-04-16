Atascadero City Council Special Meeting For Action Plan on Saturday 04.16.2024

The Atascadero city council will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, April 20th starting at 9 am at city hall.

The meeting’s purpose is to provide a mid-cycle update for the city’s 2023-2025 action plan. The action plan was adopted by the council in June, 2023.

Key focus areas of the plan include downtown viability, business support, financial strategies, transparency and accountability, and the unhoused population.

The session on Saturday is intended to update both council and the public on the progress achieved in its action plan, and areas that need more attention.

The agenda notes that the council will be served lunch at 12 pm, but members of the public who plan to attend should provide their own meals.