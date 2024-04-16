Emergency Federal Funds Approved For Storm Repairs in SLO County 04.16.2024

The county office of emergency services announced that president Joe Biden approved governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration following this year’s storms.

The department says that “The declaration makes federal public assistance available to help cover costs associated with response and recovery.”

Other agencies in this declaration include neighboring Santa Barbara and Monterey county, among others. The county’s office also estimates that around $700 thousand in damages were sustained in local jurisdictions due to the storms.

Emergency services will now reach out to local agencies, and coordinate repair and relief efforts.