Atascadero City Council to Review Fiscal Impact of 2045 General Plan Update 06.08.2026

The Atascadero city council will review a fiscal impact analysis for its 2045 general plan update in its next meeting on Tuesday.

The 2045 general plan update draft plan has been in development for some time, with a draft plan released in October 2025. It outlines for how the city will change over the next 20 years, with its draft environmental impact report available now for public review. In tomorrow’s meeting, the fiscal impact analysis will provide an overview of the projected impact the plan will have on the general fund budget.

Key findings say the update will have a “positive fiscal impact” on the city’s general fund. Public safety services are projected to account for a majority of service costs in the future. As this is an information item, the council will take no formal action.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.