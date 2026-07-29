Atascadero’s National Night Out The First Week of August – 07.29.2026

The Atascadero police department invites residents to join officers and first responders to their National Night out, Tuesday, August 4th from 5 to 7 pm at the sunken gardens.

National night out is an annual community-building event that seeks to provide an opportunity for residents to meet the men and women who serve in public safety, build positive relationships, and learn more about public safety resources. Attendees can interact with the Atascadero police department, connect with community organizations dedicated to making Atascadero a safe place to live, work, and visit, and meet local public safety personnel.

There will also be a bike rodeo, where children can bring their bicycles for a free safety inspection, test their riding skills through a safety course, and receive bicycle giveaways.