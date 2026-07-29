Former Cal Poly Administrator Sentenced For Molesting 6 YRO Granddaughter 07.29.2026

Former Cal Poly associate vice president, and former bike SLO county executive director, 69-year-old Richard Ellison, was sentenced for committing lewd acts with a child.

Ellison pleaded no contest to child molestation for an incident that occurred on March 30, 2025, where he was in the hot tub with his 6-year-old granddaughter, and exposed himself to her. He is sentenced to serve 364 days in county jail, and must register as a sex offender for life.

His time served in jail is the full term under a previously negotiated agreement between the parties involved in the case.