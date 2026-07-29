Supervisors Approve New Director of Public Health 07.29.2026

On Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, the county approved the contract for its new director of public health.

After an “extensive search,” the county has chosen Suzanna Jed for the position, who will begin serving on August 2nd. “Jed was chosen in part for her expertise in infectious disease prevention, maternal and child health, emergency preparedness, workforce development, and strategic program management,” according to the county. She brings more than two decades of executive leadership in public health. She recently served as senior technical advisory and deputy health office director for the U.S. agency for international development in the Dominican Republic.

As county director of public health, she will oversee the county’s efforts to protect and promote the health of residents through disease prevention, environmental health, and community-based public health programs.