Cal Fire to Conduct Prescribed Burns at Morro Dunes Ecological Reserve 07.14.2026

News Release – JULY13 – Morro Dunes

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo will be conducting a prescribed burn, weather permitting, at the Morro dunes ecological reserve in Los Osos.

Cal Fire says the operation will promote the regeneration of three rare, threatened, and endangered plant species that are either fire-dependent or benefit from fire. It will also reduce the accumulation of flammable vegetation that contributes to catastrophic wildfires.

Cal Fire says that due to the amount of fuel being removed, the project will be ongoing with several burn days as weather permits. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas.