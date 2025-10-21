Paso Robles Public Works Breaks Ground on Two Important Infrastructure Projects 10.21.2025

2025 10 20 Street and Parking Lot Repairs

Paso Robles public works announced they have broken ground on two important infrastructure improvement projects in the city.

The first is the Crestline/Fairview neighborhood road repairs project, funded by Measure I-24. The project will remove the top layer of old pavement, adding a smooth base layer to even out the surface, and then apply a final layer of new pavement. “No parking” signs will be posted in active work areas as construction progresses throughout the neighborhood.

The second project is phase 2 of the downtown parking lot renovation project. This will begin the week of October 27, 2025. Renovated parking areas will include increased parking capacity, enhanced lighting and safety, improved drainage, expanded ADA parking, and improved vehicle and pedestrian access.