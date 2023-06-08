Atascadero Construction Projects 06.08.2023

The City of Atascadero has multiple construction projects planned for the remainder of 2023 within the Downtown area, including the F-14 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, the Downtown District Paving Project, and the Via Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.

The first will be the Via Avenue Bridge Project, with the existing bridge scheduled for demolition in mid-June. During construction, which is anticipated to last until mid-November, the bridge will be closed and through traffic will need to find an alternate route over Atascadero Creek.

The Downtown District Paving Project will commence in late-June, and last for approximately four months. The project contractor will be obligated to complete work on several of the roadways first, during school summer break, in order to minimize impacts to students’ families.

The F-14 Pavement Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to commence in late-July and last approximately five months. Roadway treatments on both projects range from light resurfacing to full reconstruction, depending upon current condition of the road.

Residents and visitors to the Downtown area should expect impacts to their typical travel routes from mid-June through December. For project updates go to atascadero.org/public works