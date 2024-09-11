Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services Warns of Increase in Fire Activity 9.11.2024

The Atascadero fire & emergency services released a statement saying there has been a significant increase in fire activity in recent days.

The department cited two incidents that occurred within 24 hours: the first was a structure fire on the 9th at 10:31 pm, where a four-unit residence caught fire at the front yard. Two of the four residences were destroyed as a result of the fire.

The second was a debris fire on the 10th at 2:34 pm, with an eighth of an acre and several fences burning in the backyard of a residence on the 4300 block of Lobos avenue. Emergency services says the fire was caused by an unattended barbecue near dead vegetation.

The release says it is imperative that the community “remains aware that the vegetation in our area is very susceptible to ignition.” The department urges residents to be cautious about activities, and the current cooling trend does not improve the fuel conditions enough to prevent fires.