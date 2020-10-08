Atascadero Fire Prevention Week 10.08.2020

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services announces that this is fire prevention week. October 4-10, the Atascadero fire department is working in coordination with the National Fire Protection association to reinforce the potentially life-saving messages.

This year’s fire prevention week theme is “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen!” The intent is to educate everyone about the simple, but very important actions they can take to be safe in the kitchen. Cooking is the #1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries. This year’s theme for fire prevention week focuses on cooking, smoke alarms, home fire escape planning and heating equipment.

Usually, Atascadero firefighters visit all of the elementary schools to educate younger students about fire safety. With in-person fire prevention off the table, Atascadero’s firefighters decided to develop their own “out-of-the-box” idea and created a very special video! Atascadero firefighters worked between shifts to produce an entertaining presentation to engage and educate students. They wrote songs and coordinating singing and dancing – their video is now making its way out to local schools and classrooms, and they are delighted with the positive feedback they’ve been getting from the schools and students!

You can view it if you go to the Atascadero city website: Atascadero.org. To learn more about this year’s fire prevention week campaign, “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen!” Visit: www.firepreventionweek.org.