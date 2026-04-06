Atascadero High School Student Named State FFA President 04.06.2026

California FFA has announced its state officer team for 2026 – 2027, and an Atascadero high school student was elected as president.

Jaycee Salas, a senior at Atascadero high school, was elected in March after an intensive selection process through California FFA. Officers for California FFA are interviewed from around the state, and this year, a total of 59 candidates were selected from the state FFA nominating committee after the initial interviews.

Students who serve California FFA officers will take a gap year, placing college and career plans on hold temporarily. Atascadero high school’s principal said the school is “proud of Jaycee and the incredible FFA program we have here at AHS.”

Jaycee will be honored during the April 21st Atascadero school board meeting.