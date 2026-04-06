County Elections Office Unveils 2026 Sticker Design Contest Winners 04.06.2026

The county elections office received more than 40 entries for the “I Voted” sticker design contest by local students, more than double than those submitted in 2024.

The winning designs were by Del Mar elementary fourth grader Brynn Smart, and Arroyo Grande high school freshman Annie Schwent. Also selected were the “Yo Vote” design created by 3rd grader Aurelia Shua of Pacheo elementary, and a “Future Voter” sticker by Sara Van Horn, home-schooled in Atascadero through Abide Christian school.

All four new stickers will be available in both county elections offices starting May 4th, and will be available at polling locations through both the primary and general elections on June 2nd and November 3rd.

All four stickers include patriotic symbols, such as the American flag or a bald eagle. Schwent’s design includes the state bird: the California quail.