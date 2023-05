The sixth Annual Lake Fest and Children’s Day in the park returns to Atascadero lake park tomorrow.

Live music and all kinds of activities presented by the Friends of Atascadero Lake and the Link Family Resource Center.

Cardboard boat races, food and vendors. There’s also a fishing derby in the lake, which is full of water this spring.

10-4 tomorrow at the Atascadero lake park.

And it’s free.