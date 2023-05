Mission Prep’s softball team beats Immanuel 6-1 yesterday afternoon in Reedley to advance in the CIF play offs.

The Royals broke a one to one tie with five runs in the top of the tenth to win it.

The Royals will play McLane next Tuesday afternoon in Fresno in the division four CIF central section play offs.

In Major League Baseball,

The Cardinals clobbered the Dodgers 16-8.

The Angels over the Orioles 6-5.

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays 4-2.

The Mets nipped the Rays 3-2.