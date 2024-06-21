SLO Supervisors Special Meeting For Cannabis Tax Rate on Monday 6.21.2024

A special meeting for the county board of supervisors will be held on Monday, June 24th at 9 am.

The board instructed staff to return to them with an agendized item for the cannabis tax rate in its meeting earlier this week. If the board takes no action, the cannabis tax rate will increase automatically from 6 to 8 percent.

By a 3/5ths vote, the board may maintain or decrease this rate for the next fiscal year.

Staff has attached a resolution to the agenda that would keep the cannabis tax at 6% of gross receipts, rather than letting it increase automatically to 8%.

The meeting will take place in the alternative meeting room at the county government center.