Atascadero Lights Up The Rotunda 12.06.2021

Several hundred people in cold weather and holiday attire attended the Lighting of the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens Friday night.

About fifty children joined Mayor Heather Moreno in a countdown on the steps of Historic Atascadero City Hall. The power went on and lights illuminated the Rotunda and Sunken Gardens.

The Atascadero Community Band played and the Atascadero Show Choir sang Christmas Holiday music.

The Lighthouse Foundation served free hot chocolate and coffee from a food truck parked near the Rotunda.

Meanwhile over on Entrada, wine and beer enthusiasts tasted local wine and craft beer which producers poured at retail stores.

The event kicks off the Holiday Events in Atascadero, culminating with the Winter Festival on December 10th. Holiday Magic will be December 18th at the Charles Paddock Zoo. Zookeepers are preparing delicious gifts for the animals, which they quickly unwrap and consume.

For more information about activities and local attractions in Atascadero, go to VisitAtascadero.com.