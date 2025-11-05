Atascadero Resident Selected as Champion of the Community by State Park & Rec Society 11.05.2025

An Atascadero resident has been named as the Champion of the Community by the California Park & Recreation Society (CRPS) district 8.

This district represents Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. This distinguished honor, according to the city, recognizes individuals who exemplify outstanding commitment, service, and dedication to enhancing community life. Albert Almodova has been granted this honor; he is known as “Mr. Atascadero,” for his leadership and enthusiasm.

Albert Almodova has been the driving force, according to the city, behind many of its beloved events and youth programs. This includes the snow slide at Winter Wonderland, coordinating logistics for the Colony Days parade, cooking for veteran’s memorial events, assisting with the tamale festival, and the former Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis club of Atascadero.

The city of Atascadero extends its heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Albert Almodova for this well-deserved…