Burglary Arrest By County Sheriff’s Office 11.05.2025

The county sheriff’s office, with assistance from the California highway patrol, have arrested two suspects in connection to a burglary in Templeton and in Nipomo.

The sheriff’s office says that yesterday at about 4 am, they responded to a burglary in progress at a pharmacy on the 600 block of west Tefft street in Nipomo. CHP arrived to the city first, and the burglary suspects immediately fled the scene. CHP officers detained one suspect, while sheriff’s deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the fleeing vehicle. They found evidence of the burglary inside the vehicle, and were able to identify the suspects as the same responsible for a burglary of a pharmacy on the 1300 block of Las Tablas road in Templeton.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Andre Story and 41-year-old Brandon Williams, both from the Los Angeles area. They were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of burglary and conspiracy.