Atascadero Resolution 03.02.2023

People in Atascadero talking about the retirement of city manager Rachelle Rickard.

She made the announcement late Tuesday night at the rotunda at the end of the city council meeting.

Rachelle will be hard to replace.

She served the city for 26 years.

She’s also a CPA, but she says she’s looking forward to traveling and spending time with family when she retires in several months.

The city council also approved an ordinance allowing for people to celebrate New Years Eve in the downtown area. The resolution makes New Year’s Eve a holiday, which allows people to make noise in a downtown zone on New Years Eve. If you’re making plans for New Year’s Eve, downtown Atascadero is now an option for noise makers.