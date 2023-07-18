Atascadero Tourism Board Meeting Tomorrow 07.18.2023

The Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District Advisory board will be meeting tomorrow at 2:30.

Members of the public are allowed to attend this meeting and make public comment during the designated 30 minute portion of the meeting.

Business items on the meeting include: Visit SLO Cal resident sentiment study results, a budget approval for Visit Atascadero for 2023-2025, and a board election for one member to serve as its chairperson, and one to serve as its vicechairperson.

The meeting will be held in Atascadero city hall’s club room on the fourth floor.