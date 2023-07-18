Paso Announces Ceremonies For New Housing 07.18.2023

The city of Paso Robles, in collaboration with the Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation, has announced two upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies to mark significant milestones in the city’s efforts to address affordable housing options.

The first ceremony will be held today at 5 in the evening, at the site for the River Walk Terrace at 120 Niblick road. The event will celebrate the start of the Terrace’s construction, which will be a 79 unit senior housing development, aimed at addressing the needs of affordable housing options for senior residents in the area.

City representatives, the Paso Robles Housing Authority, and the AHDC will be in attendance with community members and stakeholders. The second ceremony will take place at August 15th at 1600 Fontana road for the construction of Sunrise Villas, a 69-unit rental aimed at addressing the need for affordable housing for families and individuals.

RSVP’s for this event in August can be requested by August 4th.