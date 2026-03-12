County Clerk-Recorder Releases Statement Regarding Video of Paid Petition Signatures 03.12.2026

San Luis Obispo county clerk-recorder Elaina Cano has released a statement regarding a recent viral video on petition signature gathering.

The video, according to the clerk-recorder’s office, appears to show individuals in San Francisco offering money to those who would sign ballot initiative petitions, using names and addresses taken from voter registration lists. The California secretary state’s office has been contacted, and it is currently under investigation.

“The activity shown in the video, if verified, would violate California election law,” the clerk-recorder’s office said. Elaina Cano says that petition circulators may be paid to gather signatures, but it is illegal to offer money or other incentives to voters in exchange for signing a petition. It’s also illegal to sign another person’s name or provide false information on a petition.

The clerk-recorder’s office will share updates with voters as available.