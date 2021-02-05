Atascadero’s Final D-20 Saturday Morning 2.05.2021

The City of Atascadero will conduct it’s final Measure D-20 “Reach-Out” meeting at 9:00 Saturday morning. It’s the 10th virtual meeting since the kick-off meeting January 12th to solicit input from city residents on how best to spend the revenue generated by the 1% sales tax approved by voters in November’s General Election.

Between 20-30 people participated in the penultimate session Thursday afternoon. City Manager Rachelle Rickard welcomed the viewers watching Thursday’s live virtual meeting. Then, they showed a video describing city services and some of the needs it faces which may be addressed with the additional revenue. Rachelle said the most important aspect is the feedback they get from participants following the 30-minute video. That’s why they do the meetings live. The meetings generally last about 90 minutes.

The Reach-Out, virtual meeting will be conducted at 9:00 Saturday morning. The meeting is available on the city’s website, Atascadero.org.