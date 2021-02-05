Lake Capacity 2.05.2021

Now that more run off has reached north county reservoirs, we learn that lake Nacimiento capacity increased from 21-41%.

The water levels rising from 725 to 751 feet, which is a good improvement.

The run off is expected to continue for the next week as water trickles off the hills into the lake.

Santa Margarita lake is now at 41% of capacity. It gained an estimated 312 million gallons of water from those recent storms.

Whale Rock reservoir rose about a foot from the recent storms, but that’s a lot of water.

Over all rain fall is down from last year, and so is the water level at local lakes compared to this time in the season. But more rain may change that.