Superbowl Sunday 2.05.2021

Superbowl Sunday coming up this weekend. In the past, it meant people gathering at private homes for Superbowl parties.

Many restaurants, clubs, bars and other businesses held Superbowl parties. Not so much this year. At least, not in California.

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs to be played Sunday in Tampa Bay, which is the first time in 55 games that there’s been a home team at the Superbowl.

The headliner during half time is the Canadian band, The Weekend.

Could be a good football game between the Bucs and the Chiefs. The parties may be a little different this year.

Hope you enjoy the game. You can hear it live Sunday afternoon on AM 1230 KPRL and 99.3 FM.