Attack on Protesters by a Democrat 09.23.2022

Some confusion about the motivation for the attack on protesters Tuesday morning on the Vineyard drive overpass in Templeton.

About six people were sprayed with pepper spray by an angry 46-year-old man while they were peacefully demonstrating for gun control and and other issues on the overpass over 101.

There are allegations that the assault was politically motivated, but the protesters were democrats, and so is 46-year-old Miguel Olivares of Arroyo Grande. He’s a registered democrat, although he has not voted.

Some in the media are calling Olivares an angry republican, but that’s not correct. Olivares is a registered democrat with some anger management issues. This is not the first time he’s assaulted someone with pepper spray.