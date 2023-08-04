August First Friday in Downtown Atascadero w/Soundhouse 08.04.2023

The city of Atascadero will present another First Friday tomorrow in the downtown area at 6 in the evening.

Friday’s band in front of historic city hall features Soundhouse. Soundhouse is a 2008 band that plays a variety of your favorite pop, country, reggae, SKA, and R&B songs from the 70s to the 90s. Their song lists range from Prince, The Cars, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, and more.

The city of Atascadero says to bring your wallet and enjoy a variety of food trucks featuring Huatulco Tacos, Heavenly Hot Dogs, and Paradise Shaved Ice.

First Friday events are free to attend. Information on First Friday and other events can be found on the city of Atascadero’s website.