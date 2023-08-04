Cayucos Veterans Memorial Hall Moved Back 08.04.2023

The historic Cayucos Veterans Memorial Hall was moved back to its original location on Wednesday.

About four months ago, crews lifted the building off its old foundation, shifting it to an adjacent parking area. On Wednesday, house movers rolled the building back to its location about thirty inches off the ground to protect from sea level rise. This is part of the eleven million dollar renovation project for the veterans hall.

A section of the hall was closed in 2016 due to structural issues, and the state fire marshal closed the building entirely in 2021. According to the restoration website, the hall should be open for use in 2024, but it is still accepting donations to ensure it ends up “with a quality venue,” and that it remains affordable for community organizations.

Crews will now begin to install steel beams inside the structure, and wood pilings to support a wraparound deck and wheelchair accessibility.