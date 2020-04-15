Avila Beach 4.15.2020

Now that it’s sunny, port San Luis harbor district has banned beach goers.

The harbor district will enforce new restrictions at several of its beaches beginning today in an effort to promote social distancing.

The district announcing yesterday that because of “significant beach crowds and crowded beach parking” they have restricted beach use to short periods of time — only about one hour, or enough time for a short walk.

Beach equipment like towels, chairs and umbrellas will not be allowed. And visitors are asked to not loiter on the beach.