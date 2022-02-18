Awareness Training For EMTs & Paramedics 02.18.2022

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham on Thursday, announced that he has introduced a bill requiring EMTs and paramedics to complete human trafficking awareness training.

Assembly Bill 2130 would require EMTs and paramedics to complete human trafficking awareness training upon licensing or licensing renewal. This bill is modeled after SB 970, a bill Cunningham co-authored in 2018, which requires hospitality employees to complete a similar training.

Earlier this month, Cunningham introduced AB 1788, which would allow city and district attorneys to penalize hotel or motel owners if supervisors knew, or should have known, that victims were being trafficked on site and did not contact law enforcement.

Since being elected in 2016, Cunningham has made the fight against human trafficking central to his legislative platform. Four of Cunningham’s anti-human-trafficking bills have been signed into law.