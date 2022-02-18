Cal Poly Logging Team Takes 1st Place 02.18.2022

The Cal Poly Loggers, a co-ed intercollegiate team of students involved in traditional forestry field skills, recently won first place at the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference and Exhibition in Anderson, California.

Seven teams representing four western states competed in traditional timber sports events Feb. 10-12. In addition to the team’s first place finish, Kelly Schwenger, a second-year forest and fire sciences major, earned top women’s competitor at the event.

This was Cal Poly’s first competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.