The City of Atascadero is hosting a free wood chip giveaway for Atascadero residents tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The wood chip area is located on Traffic Way between Chico Road and Orillas Way.

Staff will be on hand with a loader for those who bring a truck and trailer. During the event, from 8-Noon, plan for delays on Traffic Way.