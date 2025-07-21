Cal Fire Says Prescribed Burns Helped Slow Down Madre Fire 7.21.2025

News Release -July 17 – Madre RM

Crews continue mopping up the Madre Fire, which started earlier this month on July 2nd north of highway 166 near Cuyama.

Right now the fire is at 80,799 acres, and 97% containment. Cal Fire released a statement late last week, saying that a prescribed burn carried out in February of this year played a critical role in stopping the fire. Cal Fire says the Madre Fire spread rapidly, pushed by hot, dry winds and fueled by tall grass.

But when the fire reached an area previously treated from a prescribed burn, the intensity of its growth dramatically decreased. Flame lengths dropped from 4 to 5 feet to just 1 to 2 feet as the fire moved into the treated area, and as progress slowed, bulldozers were able to safely contain the fire and protect nearby land.

Cal Fire says this successful outcome highlights the importance of proactive wildfire management and inter-agency collaboration.