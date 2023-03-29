Life Saving Commendation 03.29.2023

The Atascadero city council opened the meeting at the rotunda last night with a moving commendation by fire chief Casey Bryson.

So, the fire crews came up and they handed out commendations to eight pickleball players who worked together to save the man who had a heart attack. They are Barbara Clyburn, Darla Hunt, Debbie Rothman, Janice Graham, Donna Martin, Gail Davidson, Dave Moule’ and Frank Clyburn.

Chief Bryson introduced the man whose life was saved to share his story. An amazing story, and perhaps another reason to play pickleball.