Bear on Vine Street 05.26.2023

Around 7:15 Wednesday night night, Paso Roblans reported seeing a bear in the yard of a house in the 200 block of Vine street in Paso.

Paso Robles police responded to the scene. When they arrived the bear fled to the Marriot parking lot before heading down by the river.

Yesterday morning he ended up into a tree near Outdoor Supply Hardware. KPRL talked with Paso Robles police detective Steve Boyette about the stand off.

He says the bear was safe up in the tree, and they were concerned if they shot him with a tranquilizer, he’d fall out of the tree and injure himself. So, they cleared the area and waited for him to climb down the tree. They set a bucket of squid in the parking lot upwind from the tree. A Department of Fish and Wildlife waited behind a tree with a tranquilizer rifle.

Finally around 1:15 yesterday afternoon, the bear came down the tree, and it was shot with a tranquilizer and relocated to a national forest.