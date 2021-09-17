Bearcats & Greyhounds at War Memorial Stadium 9.17.2021

The Paso Robles Bearcats host the Atascadero Greyhounds Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Bearcats are 1-2 for the season. They lost at Lompoc 48-27, beat Independence of Bakersfield 14-6, and lost to Buchanan of Clovis, 48-0. They are 1-1 at home.

Coach Matt Carroll says, “This is always an important game for us. Because we’re now in separate conferences, it’s not the final game of the year. But the game means a lot to the Bearcat players and coaching staff.”

The Atascadero Greyhounds are also 1-2. The Greyhounds beat Torres from Madra 35-0. Then, they lost at Newbury Park, 40-7, and at West Bakersfield 19-13.

Coach Vic Cooper says, “This Atascadero team is recapturing the culture of the Greyhound tradition. “

Kick-off is at 7:00 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles.