Bearcats Perform at County-Wide Competitions, Hosting Fundraiser 3.12.2025

Honor Band

The Paso Robles school district has released a statement, recognizing the performance of several Bearcats in band competitions and auditions in San Luis Obispo county.

The release says six Bearcats from Paso Robles high school were chosen to be a part of the sixteen-member SLO County Jazz Honor Band, directed by Ron McCarley of Cuesta college. These students are Arismenty Garcia on tenor saxophone, Brennan Anderson, Jamie Cota, and Christian Serna on trombone, and Jake Minnis and Darian Lamar on trumpet.

Additionally, the high school jazz band ranked second place at the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival in Goleta. Six Bearcats were also selected to be a part of the San Luis Obispo county honor band and perform at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center in February. These students were Arismenty Garcia, Erin Rowins, Jake Minnis, Jamie Cota, Darian Lamar and Austin Cripe.

PRHS band and color guard will be hosting a Bearcat serenade on May 10th, featuring a catered dinner at 5:30 followed by a silent auction fundraiser, with musical ambiance provided by the Paso Robles jazz band at Sculpterra Winery.

Tickets can be purchased online.